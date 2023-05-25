जोरों की लगी हो भूख, लेकिन आसपास नहीं है फूड? मोबाइल में खाने की फोटो देखकर हो जाएगा काम: स्टडी
जोरों की लगी हो भूख, लेकिन आसपास नहीं है फूड? मोबाइल में खाने की फोटो देखकर हो जाएगा काम: स्टडी

Hunger Control: भूख लगने पर आमतौर पर हम खाने की तलाश करते हैं, लेकिन अगर आसपास कोई भी फूड सोर्स न हो, तो ऐसे में क्या करना चाहिए. एक स्टडी में दिलचस्प बात सामने आई है. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

जोरों की लगी हो भूख, लेकिन आसपास नहीं है फूड? मोबाइल में खाने की फोटो देखकर हो जाएगा काम: स्टडी

Looking at pictures of food on your mobile: जब आपके पेट में चूहे कूद रहे हों, तो ऐसा लगता है कि एक झटके में सामने खाना आ जाए, लेकिन कई बार जब आप ट्रैवल कर रहे होते हैं, रात में जब रेस्टोरेंट बंद हो, या फिर ऐसी वीरान जगह पहुंच जाते हैं जहां आसपास खाने-पीने की चीजें मौजूद न हो, तो भूख की शिद्दत को बर्दाश्त करना मुश्किल हो जाता है, लेकिन क्या थोड़ी देर के लिए इस परेशानी को नजरअंदाज किया जा सकता है?

