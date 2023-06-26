Life Hack: वुडन फर्नीचर पर लग गया है स्क्रैच? अखरोट का एक छोटा टुकड़ा कर देगा काम; दिखने लगेगा बिल्कुल नए जैसा
Life Hack: वुडन फर्नीचर पर लग गया है स्क्रैच? अखरोट का एक छोटा टुकड़ा कर देगा काम; दिखने लगेगा बिल्कुल नए जैसा

Wooden Furniture: अगर आपके घर में रखे वुडन फर्नीचर में भी स्क्रैच लग गया है और वह पुराना दिखने लगा है तो हम आपको एक आसान हैक बता रहे हैं, जिससे अपने फर्नीचर को एक बार फिर नए जैसा बना सकते हैं.

Jun 26, 2023

Life Hack: वुडन फर्नीचर पर लग गया है स्क्रैच? अखरोट का एक छोटा टुकड़ा कर देगा काम; दिखने लगेगा बिल्कुल नए जैसा

How to Remove Wooden Furniture Scratch: ज्यादातर घरों में लोग महंगे वुडन फर्नीचर रखते हैं, क्योंकि यह लंबे समय तक चलते हैं और कभी भी आउट ऑफ ट्रेंड नहीं होते हैं. लेकिन, लकड़ी के फर्नीचर के साथ सबसे बड़ी दिक्कत आती है कि कई बार वुडन फर्नीचर में स्क्रैच (Scratch on Furniture) लग जाता है और इस वजह से ये खराब व पुराने दिखने लगते हैं. अगर आपके घर में रखे फर्नीचर के साथ भी ऐसा हुआ है तो हम आपको एक आसान हैक बता रहे हैं, जिससे अपने फर्नीचर को एक बार फिर नए जैसा बना सकते हैं.

