Heart Disease: कहीं आपका दिल कमजोर तो नहीं? इन 5 लक्षण को कभी न करें इग्नोर
topStories1hindi1748478
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Heart Disease: कहीं आपका दिल कमजोर तो नहीं? इन 5 लक्षण को कभी न करें इग्नोर

Heart Disease Warning Sign: दिल की सेहत का ख्याल रखना हमारी खुद की जिम्मेदारी है, साथ अगर हमारा शरीर कुछ अजीबोगरीब इशारे दे रहा है तो इसके खतरे को भी पहचानना जरूरी है. 

Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:19 AM IST

Trending Photos

Heart Disease: कहीं आपका दिल कमजोर तो नहीं? इन 5 लक्षण को कभी न करें इग्नोर

Heart Attack Symptoms: भारत समेत दुनियाभर में दिल के मरीजों की तादाद काफी ज्यादा हो चुकी है, इसके लिए हमारी खराब जीवनशैली और गड़बड़ खानपान जिम्मेदार हैं, लेकिन कई बार फिट नजर आने के बावजूद लोग ऐसी परेशानियों के शिकार हो रहे हैं. पिछले कुछ वक्त में कई सेलेब्रिटीज का निधन हार्ट अटैक के कारण हुआ है, इनमें एक्टर सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, कन्नड़ सुपरस्टार पुनीत राजकुमार, सिंगर केके और राजू श्रीवास्तव शामिल हैं. हार्ट डिजीज के लक्षणों को वक्त पर पहचाना बेहद जरूरी है, वरना आपको भी जान का खतरा हो सकता है. आइए जानते हैं कि ये कैसे पता लगाएं कि आपका दिल कमजोर होने लगा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
PM Modi US Visit
मोदी और बाइडेन क्या यूक्रेन युद्ध पर भी करेंगे चर्चा, व्हाइट हाउस ने दिया ये जवाब
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ही नहीं ये भी फरमा चुके खुद से कई साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस संग इश्क!
budh gochar 2023
बुध ग्रह 24 जून को मिथुन राशि में करने जा रहे गोचर, इन 5 राशियों पर जमकर बरसेगा धन