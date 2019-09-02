VIRAL हुईं रेमो डिसूजा की वाइफ लिजेल की PHOTOS, लुक देखकर खुला रह जाएगा मुंह

August 2019 thank you guys for all your positive and encouraging words for my journey .... this wouldn’t be possible without @_praveen_nair am his black spot and I have been teasing him last 2 years that’s till u make me loose weight I will never consider u the best trainer .... we still have half a journey to complete but ur black spot is become grey Hahhahahahhahahahaha and @remodsouza for putting me through this journey and bearing with all my tantrums , mood swings and crankiness and both my boys @gabrieldsouzaaa and @adonisdsuz16 for encouraging me and loving me selflessly always even though as u guys say I behave 16 and become a child I love you all a lot and yes to all my friends and supporters for being so sweet with me .... pls be freee to ask me any questions and I know a lot of people who are in this journey some fulfill it and some get tired and leave it midway ..... pls be freee to ask for any kind of help To get u through will try my best to help you out ..... luv u guys will keep posting my journey and keep supporting me

A post shared by Lizelle Remo Dsouza (@lizelleremodsouza) on Aug 29, 2019 at 3:54am PDT