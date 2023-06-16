Hair Fall के कारण गंजेपन की तरफ बढ़ रहे हैं आप? इन चीजों को खाना तुरंत कर दें बंद
Hair Fall के कारण गंजेपन की तरफ बढ़ रहे हैं आप? इन चीजों को खाना तुरंत कर दें बंद

Baldness: अगर बाल लगातर टूटने लगें, तो गंजापन आने में देर नही लगती, इसके लिए आपको सेहतमंद भोजन खाना होगा और साथ ही अनहेल्दी फूड्स से दूरी बनानी होगी.

Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:23 AM IST

Hair Fall के कारण गंजेपन की तरफ बढ़ रहे हैं आप? इन चीजों को खाना तुरंत कर दें बंद

Foods To Avoid During Hair Fall: मौजूदा दौर में झड़ते बालों से काफी लोग परेशान हैं, ये आमतौर पर जेनेटिक कारणों से हो सकता है, लेकिन इसके पीछे दूषित पानी, टेंशन, पॉल्यूशन और अनहेल्दी डाइट जिम्मेदार है. भोजन के जरिए बालों को अंदरूनी पोषण मिलता है इससे हेयर मजबूत हो जाते हैं. अगर बाल लगातार झड़ रहे हैं तो वक्त रहते संभल जाने की जरूरत है, वरना ऐसा न हो कि आप कम उम्र में गंजेपन का शिकार हो जाए. बालों की अच्छी सेहत के लिए आपको न सिर्फ हेल्दी फूड्स खाने होंगे, बल्कि कुछ अनहेल्दी चीजों से भी दूरी बनानी होगी. आइए जानते हैं कि वो किन चीजों को डाइट से पूरी तरह निकाल देना चाहिए.

