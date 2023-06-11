Diabetes: गर्मियों में कैसी होनी चाहिए डायबिटीज के मरीजों की डाइट? इस मौसम में ऐसे कम होगा शुगर लेवल
topStories1hindi1733418
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Diabetes: गर्मियों में कैसी होनी चाहिए डायबिटीज के मरीजों की डाइट? इस मौसम में ऐसे कम होगा शुगर लेवल

Diabetes Control Tips: डायबिटीज के मरीजों को हर मौसम में अपनी सेहत का खास ख्याल रखना पड़ता है वरना ब्लड शुगर लेवल बढ़ने का खतरा पैदा हो जाता है.

Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

Diabetes: गर्मियों में कैसी होनी चाहिए डायबिटीज के मरीजों की डाइट? इस मौसम में ऐसे कम होगा शुगर लेवल

Diabetes Diet In Summer: डायबिटीज के मरीजों की सेहत में उतार-चढ़ाव आते रहते हैं, लेकिन अगर आप हेल्थ को मेंटेन रखना चाहते हैं कुछ टिप्स अपनाने बेहद जरूरी है वरना भीषण गर्मी में ब्ल्ड शुगर लेवल कंट्रोल में नहीं रह पाएगा. मधुमेह के मरीज इस मौसम में अपने डाइट में बदलाव करें, आइए जानते हैं कि उन्हें क्या खाना चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय