Low Testosterone: मर्दों को क्यों हो जाती है टेस्टोस्टेरोन की कमी? इन आदतों को बदलें वरना पिता बनना होगा मुश्किल
Low Testosterone: मर्दों को क्यों हो जाती है टेस्टोस्टेरोन की कमी? इन आदतों को बदलें वरना पिता बनना होगा मुश्किल

Male Fertility: पुरुषों की प्रजनन क्षमता सही रहे इसके लिए टेस्टोस्टेरोन लेवल का बेहतर होना बेहद जरूरी है, लेकिन लाइफस्टाइल की कुछ आदतें ऐसी है जिसके कारण इस हॉर्मोन की कमी हो जाती है. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

What Are The Main Causes Of Low Testosteron: भारतीय समाज में ज्यादातर पुरुषों की चाहत होती कि वो शादी के बाद पिता बने, लेकिन कई अंदरूनी कमजोरी की वजह से इस ख्वाहिश को पूरा करना मुश्किल हो जाता है. मौजूदा दौर में काफी मर्द लो टेस्टोस्टेरोन की परेशानी का सामना कर रहे हैं, लेकिन शर्मिंदगी की वजह से वो खुलकर बात करने से कतराते हैं. आइए जानते हैं कि वो कौन-कौन सी वजह है जो पुरुषों के शरीर में इस हार्मोन की कमी कर देती है.

