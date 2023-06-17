Inspector Recruitment 2023: इंस्पेक्टर के पद पर निकली नौकरी, सैलरी 142400 रुपये महीना तक; भत्ता अलग से
Inspector Recruitment 2023: इंस्पेक्टर के पद पर निकली नौकरी, सैलरी 142400 रुपये महीना तक; भत्ता अलग से

BSF Recruitment 2023 Vacancies: योग्य उम्मीदवार आधिकारिक वेबसाइट के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं. कुछ कैंडिडेट्स को आवेदन फीस में पूरी तरह से छूट भी दी जा रही है.

Inspector Recruitment 2023: इंस्पेक्टर के पद पर निकली नौकरी, सैलरी 142400 रुपये महीना तक; भत्ता अलग से

BSF Recruitment 2023 Sarkari Naukri: बीएसएफ इंस्पेक्टर (लाइब्रेरियन) के पद के लिए पुरुष और महिला भारतीय नागरिकों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित कर रहा है. जैसा कि बीएसएफ भर्ती 2023 की आधिकारिक नोटिफिकेशन में कहा गया है, आवेदन करने वाले उम्मीदवार के पास किसी मान्यता प्राप्त विश्वविद्यालय से लाइब्रेरी साइंस या लाइब्रेरी और इनफोर्मेशन साइंस में ग्रेजुएशन की डिग्री होनी चाहिए. बीएसएफ भर्ती 2023 के आधिकारिक नोटिफिकेशन के मुताबिक अधिकतम आयु सीमा 30 साल है. उम्मीदवारों का चयन परीक्षा के आधार पर किया जाएगा. बीएसएफ भर्ती 2023 की आधिकारिक अधिसूचना के अनुसार, दिए गए पद के लिए कुल 02 वैकेंसी हैं.

