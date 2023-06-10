India's First IAS Officer: मिलिए भारत के पहले IAS ऑफिसर से, ऐसे तोड़ा था अंग्रेजों का गुरूर
topStories1hindi1731799
Hindi Newsनौकरी

India's First IAS Officer: मिलिए भारत के पहले IAS ऑफिसर से, ऐसे तोड़ा था अंग्रेजों का गुरूर

Civil Service Exam Satyendranath Tagore:: भारत में जब सिविल सर्विसेज एग्जाम की शुरुआत हुई उस वक्त ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी का राज चलता था. साल था 1854. पहले जिन कैंडिडेट्स को सिविल सर्विसेज के लिए सेलेक्ट किया जाता था उन्हें ट्रेनिंग के लिए लंदन के हेलीबरी कॉलेज में भेजा जाता था. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

Trending Photos

India's First IAS Officer: मिलिए भारत के पहले IAS ऑफिसर से, ऐसे तोड़ा था अंग्रेजों का गुरूर

Satyendranath Tagore Story: देश में जब आईएएस अफसरों की बात आती है तो लोगों को उनका रुतबा तो दिखाई देता है लेकिन उस रुतबे के पहले की जो मेहनत होती है उसका अंदाजा लगा पाना मुश्किल है. जब बात देश के पहले आईएएस अफसर की बात आती है तो फिर बात ही अलग है. आज हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि देश के पहले आईएएस अफसर कौन थे? हम बात कर रहे हैं सत्येंद्रनाथ टैगोर की. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट