Sarkari Naukri: 42 साल तक वालों के लिए निकली सरकारी नौकरी, सैलरी 53500 रुपये महीना तक
HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 Notification: इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत, HSSC राज्य भर में कुल 13,536 पदों पर भर्ती करने के लिए तैयार है.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 PDF: हरियाणा कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (HSSC) ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर 13536 ग्रुप डी पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं. इन पदों पर चयन राज्य भर में सामान्य पात्रता परीक्षा (सीईटी) में उम्मीदवारों के प्रदर्शन के आधार पर किया जाएगा. इच्छुक और योग्य उम्मीदवार आधिकारिक वेबसाइट- hssc.gov.in के माध्यम से 26 जून, 2023 तक या उससे पहले इन पदों के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं.

