UPSC Success Story: IIM से की ग्रेजुएशन फिर बैंक की नौकरी छोड़कर बने आईएएस, ऐसी है दिव्यांशु के IAS बनने की कहानी
IAS officer Divyanshu Chaudhary: दिव्यांशु ने पहले तय किया था कि उनके पास ऑप्शनल सब्जेक्ट मैथ्स होगा क्योंकि यह एक स्कोरिंग सब्जेक्ट था. उन्होंने कोचिंग मटेरियल से पढ़ाई करने के बजाय इंटरनेट पर उपलब्ध बुनियादी संसाधनों का इस्तेमाल किया. 

May 28, 2023

IAS या IPS अधिकारी बनना कई लोगों का सपना होता है. ऐसे कई लोग हैं, जिनके पास फुल टाइम सिक्योर जॉब है, फिर भी वे अधिकारी बनने के अपने जुनून का पीछा करते हैं. यूपीएससी परीक्षा को देश की सबसे प्रतिष्ठित परीक्षाओं में से एक माना जाता है. जहां कुछ कैंडिडेट्स पहले ही अटेंप्ट में सफल हो जाते हैं, वहीं अन्य कुछ कई अटेंप्ट के बाद सफलता पाते हैं. 

