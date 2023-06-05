Career: ​ऐसे बनते हैं Indian Railway में लोको पायलट, चालक की जरा सी चूक से भरना पड़ता है बड़ा खामियाजा
Career: ​ऐसे बनते हैं Indian Railway में लोको पायलट, चालक की जरा सी चूक से भरना पड़ता है बड़ा खामियाजा

Career As A ​Loco Pilot: लोगों के मन में सवाल आते होंगे कि कैसे चालक इतनी बड़ी ट्रेन चलाते हैं. आज जानेंगे कि रेलगाड़ियों को चलाने वाले लोको पायलट बनने के लिए क्या योग्यता चाहिए और तैनाती कैसे होती है. 

Career: ​ऐसे बनते हैं Indian Railway में लोको पायलट, चालक की जरा सी चूक से भरना पड़ता है बड़ा खामियाजा

How to Become Indian Railway Loco Pilot: ज्यादातर भारतीय युवा इंडियन रेलवे में भर्ती होना चाहते हैं और इसके लिए कड़ी तैयारी भी करते हैं. इसमें सबसे ज्यादा ट्रेन चालक की नौकरी युवाओं को आकर्षित करती है. हालांकि, बहुत से लोगों के मन में यह सवाल होता है कि रेल ड्राइवर बनने के लिए क्या करना पड़ता है. रेलवे की ओर से समय-समय पर लोको पायलट समेत विभिन्न पदों पर भर्तियां निकाली जाती हैं. अगर आप भी ट्रेन ड्राइवर बनना चाहते है तो ये खबर आपके बेहद काम की हो सकती है. 

