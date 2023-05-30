Success Story: किसी मॉडल से कम नहीं है यह लेडी ऑफिसर, हफ्ते में केवल 2 दिन पढ़कर क्रैक की UPSC एग्जाम
Success Story: किसी मॉडल से कम नहीं है यह लेडी ऑफिसर, हफ्ते में केवल 2 दिन पढ़कर क्रैक की UPSC एग्जाम

Devyani Singh Success Story: देवयानी केवल वीकेंड यानी शनिवार और रविवार को ही यूपीएससी की परीक्षा के लिए तैयारी करती थीं. इसके बावजूद उन्होंने साल 2019 में ऑल इंडिया में 11वीं रैंक हासिल कर परीक्षा पास कर डाली.

May 30, 2023

Success Story: किसी मॉडल से कम नहीं है यह लेडी ऑफिसर, हफ्ते में केवल 2 दिन पढ़कर क्रैक की UPSC एग्जाम

Devyani Singh Success Story: हम सभी जानते हैं कि यूपीएससी (UPSC) की परीक्षा पास करना लोहे के चने चबाने जैसा है. हालांकि, बहुत से स्टूडेंट्स ने अपनी मेहनत और सही स्ट्रेटजी को अपनाते हुए इस बात को गलत भी साबित किया है. इसी कड़ी में हरियाणा की रहने वाली देवयानी सिंह (Devyani Singh) की कहानी भी बेहद अलग है. 

