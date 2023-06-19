GK: कामकाजी लोगों के लिए समर फैटीग से निपटना है मुश्किल, अल्कोहल का सेवन ज्यादा करता है प्रभावित
Summer Fatigue: बढ़ा हुआ तापमान हमारे शरीर में तेजी से एनर्जी लेवल को कम करता है. इसलिए गर्मी के मौसम में हम सबसे ज्यादा और जल्दी थकान महसूस करते हैं. समर फैटीग और कई वजहों से हो सकता है. 

Jun 19, 2023

Summer Fatigue: गर्मियों के मौसम में हम ज्यादा देर तक तक काम नहीं कर पाते हैं,  थोड़ी देर में ही पसीने छूट जाते हैं. आपने अपने घर के बड़ों से यह अक्सर सुना ही होगा कि ऐसा शरीर में पानी की कमी के कारण होता है, लेकिन इस थकान की केवल यही एक वजह नहीं है. एक्सपर्ट्स का कहना है कि चिलचिलाती धूप में ज्यादा समय तक रहने से बॉडी के लिए इसे सहना मुश्किल हो जाता है और हम समर फैटीग महसूस करते हैं. आइए जानते हैं गर्मियों में होने वाली थकान के कारण और इससे निपटने के तरीके...

