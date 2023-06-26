MP Police: कांस्टेबल के 7090 पदों के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन आज से शुरू, आवेदन के लिए सिर्फ इतने दिनों का है समय
MP Police: कांस्टेबल के 7090 पदों के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन आज से शुरू, आवेदन के लिए सिर्फ इतने दिनों का है समय

MP Police Constable Bharti 2023:  एमपी ईएसबी ने एमपी पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती 2023 के लिए आवेदन शुरू कर दिए गए हैं. यहां हम आपको इस भर्ती से जुड़ी सभी जरूरी डिटेल्स दे रहे हैं. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

MP Police: कांस्टेबल के 7090 पदों के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन आज से शुरू, आवेदन के लिए सिर्फ इतने दिनों का है समय

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: एमपीपीईबी एमपी पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती 2023 के लिए आवेदन करने वाले कैंडिडेट्स के लिए बहुत ही अच्छी खबर है. युवाओं को लंबे समय से इसी दिन का इंतजार था.

