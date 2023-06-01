Govt Jobs: 10वीं पास से लेकर पीएचडी होल्डर्स के लिए नौकरी, यहां मिल गई जॉब तो कमाएंगे मोटा पैसा
Govt Jobs: 10वीं पास से लेकर पीएचडी होल्डर्स के लिए नौकरी, यहां मिल गई जॉब तो कमाएंगे मोटा पैसा

​NIA Jobs 2023: नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ आयुर्वेद जयपुर ने कई पद पर भर्ती करने का फैसला लिया है. इसके लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया जारी हैं. इच्छुक कैंडिडेट्स यहां देखें भर्ती से जुड़ी डिटेल्स...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

Govt Jobs: 10वीं पास से लेकर पीएचडी होल्डर्स के लिए नौकरी, यहां मिल गई जॉब तो कमाएंगे मोटा पैसा

​​NIA Recruitment 2023: युवाओं के पास मेडिकल फील्ड में सरकारी जॉब पाने का बढ़िया मौका है. आपको बता दें कि नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ आयुर्वेद जयपुर ने एक भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है. इसके मुताबिक संस्थान में विभिन्न रिक्त पदों को भरा जाना है. इस वैकेंसी के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया जारी है, जिसके लिए 10वीं पास से लेकर पीएचडी होल्डर्स तक आवेदन करने की पात्रता रखते हैं.

