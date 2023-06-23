NVS Recruitment 2023: नवोदय विद्यालय में बंपर भर्ती, कोई भी कर सकता है आवेदन!
NVS Recruitment 2023: नवोदय विद्यालय में बंपर भर्ती, कोई भी कर सकता है आवेदन!

NVS Eligibility Criteria: जो उम्मीदवार इन पदों के लिए इच्छुक हैं, उन्हें हर रोल के लिए तय पात्रता मानदंडों को पूरा करना होगा. 

Jun 23, 2023

NVS Recruitment 2023: नवोदय विद्यालय समिति (एनवीएस) ने हाल ही में अलग अलग टीचिंग और नॉन टीचिंग पदों के लिए एक भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन जारी की है. 7500 से ज्यादा पद उपलब्ध होने के साथ, यह शिक्षा क्षेत्र में रोजगार चाहने वाले लोगों के लिए एक शानदार अवसर पेश करता है. वैकेंसी में पीजीटी, टीजीटी, मेस हेल्पर, स्टाफ नर्स, कैटरिंग सुपरवाइजर और अन्य पद शामिल हैं. जो उम्मीदवार इन पदों के लिए इच्छुक हैं, उन्हें हर रोल के लिए तय पात्रता मानदंडों को पूरा करना होगा. आइए कुछ प्रमुख पदों और उनकी पात्रता जरूरतों पर नज़र डालते हैं.

