Good News: पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
Good News: पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल

Police constable vacancy 2023: पुलिस कांस्टेबल के 21391 पदों पर भर्ती होनी है. इसके लिए नोटिफिकेशन, ऑनलाइन आवेदन लिंक, पात्रता, चयन प्रक्रिया और डिटेल यहां चेक कर सकते हैं. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

Police Constable Recruitment 2023: केंद्रीय चयन बोर्ड ऑफ कॉन्स्टेबल (CSBC) विज्ञापन संख्या 01/2023 के लिए 20 जून 2023 को कॉन्स्टेबल के पद के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू करने जा रहा है. जो लोग बिहार पुलिस में सेवा देना चाहते हैं, वे अपना आवेदन ऑनलाइन csbc.bih.nic.in पर 20 जुलाई, 2023 तक या उससे पहले जमा कर सकते हैं. 12वीं पास छात्रों के लिए लेवल 3 के वेतनमान में 21 हजार से ज्यादा वैकेंसी उपलब्ध हैं.

