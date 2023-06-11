RBI RECRUITMENT 2023: रिजर्व बैंक में निकली भर्ती, सैलरी 71032 रुपये महीना तक, ये रहीं डिटेल
RBI RECRUITMENT 2023: रिजर्व बैंक में निकली भर्ती, सैलरी 71032 रुपये महीना तक, ये रहीं डिटेल

RBI Recruitment 2023: आवेदन करने से पहले उम्मीदवारों को बैंक की वेबसाइट पर केवल ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना होगा. आवेदन जमा करने का कोई अन्य तरीका नहीं है.

RBI RECRUITMENT 2023: रिजर्व बैंक में निकली भर्ती, सैलरी 71032 रुपये महीना तक, ये रहीं डिटेल

Reserve Bank Of India Recruitment 2023: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक जूनियर इंजीनियर (सिविल/इलेक्ट्रिकल) पद के लिए योग्य उम्मीदवारों से आवेदन मांगे हैं. भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक भर्ती 2023 की आधिकारिक अधिसूचना के मुताबिक, खाली पदों की कुल संख्या 35 है. शॉर्टलिस्ट किए गए कैंडिडेट्स को 71,032 रुपये तक का मासिक वेतन दिया जाएगा. दिए गए पदों के लिए आवेदन करने वाले उम्मीदवारों की आयु सीमा 20 से 30 साल के बीच होनी चाहिए.

