UP Police Vacancy: यूपी पुलिस में नौकरी का शानदार मौका, डिपार्टमेंट में होने जा रही अब तक की सबसे बड़ी भर्ती!
UP Police Vacancy: यूपी पुलिस में नौकरी का शानदार मौका, डिपार्टमेंट में होने जा रही अब तक की सबसे बड़ी भर्ती!

UP Police Bharti 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड विभाग में कॉन्स्टेबल पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां करने जा रहा है. इनमें नागरिक पुलिस, फायरमैन और यूपी विशेष सुरक्षा बल सिपाही के पद शामिल होंगे.

Jun 20, 2023

UP Police Vacancy: यूपी पुलिस में नौकरी का शानदार मौका, डिपार्टमेंट में होने जा रही अब तक की सबसे बड़ी भर्ती!

UP Police Recruitment 2023: यूपी पुलिस में कॉन्स्टेबल पदों पर भर्ती के लिए तैयारी में जुटे लाखों अभ्यर्थियों के लिए खुशखबरी है. अब ज्यादा युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी के अवसर मिलेंगे. उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड (UPPRPB) अब यूपी पुलिस में सिपाही रैंक के अब 52 हजार से ज्यादा पदों पर भर्तियां करने जा रहा है.

