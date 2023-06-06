UPSC Success Story: कहानी उस ब्यूटी क्वीन की जिसने यूपीएससी के लिए छोड़ दिया मिस इंडिया बनने का सपना
UPSC Success Story: कहानी उस ब्यूटी क्वीन की जिसने यूपीएससी के लिए छोड़ दिया मिस इंडिया बनने का सपना

UPSC Story: तस्कीन ने अपनी सफलता के बाद UPSC की तैयारी का खुलासा किया. उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी यूपीएससी जर्नी सामान्य नहीं थी. दिलचस्प बात यह है कि उन्हें यूपीएससी के लिए प्रयास करने का विचार एक इंस्टाग्राम फॉलोअर से मिला.

Jun 06, 2023

UPSC Success Story: कहानी उस ब्यूटी क्वीन की जिसने यूपीएससी के लिए छोड़ दिया मिस इंडिया बनने का सपना

Taskeen Khan UPSC: पूर्व मिस उत्तराखंड तस्कीन खान ने आखिरकार मिस इंडिया बनने का सपना देखा था, लेकिन परिस्थितियों में बदलाव के साथ, पूर्व ब्यूटी क्वीन अब देश की टॉप नौकरशाह बनने के लिए तैयार हैं. तस्कीन ने हाल ही में परिणाम घोषित किए जाने पर अखिल भारतीय रैंक 736 के साथ प्रतिष्ठित सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में सफलता प्राप्त की है. 

