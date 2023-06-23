UP Police Constable Recruitment: यूपी पुलिस भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन, चेक कर लीजिए आयु सीमा, क्वालिफिकेशन और अन्य डिटेल
UP Police Constable Recruitment: यूपी पुलिस भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन, चेक कर लीजिए आयु सीमा, क्वालिफिकेशन और अन्य डिटेल

UP Police Constable Eligibility 2023: यूपी पुलिस ने 52699 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए अधिसूचना जारी करने के लिए पुनर्निर्धारित किया है, यहां जरूरी आयु सीमा शैक्षिक योग्यता और शारीरिक मापदंड चेक कर सकते हैं.

UP Police Constable Recruitment: यूपी पुलिस भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन, चेक कर लीजिए आयु सीमा, क्वालिफिकेशन और अन्य डिटेल

UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड वेबसाइट पर आधिकारिक नोटिफिकेशन के साथ यूपी पुलिस कांस्टेबल पात्रता मानदंड जारी करेगा. उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस कांस्टेबल पद के लिए आवेदन करने से पहले कैंडिडेट्स को सभी पात्रता जरूरतों और शारीरिक योग्यताओं को पूरा करना होगा.

