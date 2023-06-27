UPPSC Result 2023 OUT: यूपीपीएससी का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रही सेलेक्ट होने वाले कैंडिडेट्स की पूरी लिस्ट
UPPSC Result 2023 OUT: यूपीपीएससी का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रही सेलेक्ट होने वाले कैंडिडेट्स की पूरी लिस्ट

UP PCS Prelims Selection List: रिजल्ट पीडीएफ फॉर्मेट में घोषित किया गया है जिसमें चयन के अगले राउंड के लिए सभी शॉर्टलिस्ट किए गए उम्मीदवारों के रोल नंबर शामिल हैं.

UPPSC Result 2023 OUT: यूपीपीएससी का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रही सेलेक्ट होने वाले कैंडिडेट्स की पूरी लिस्ट

UPPSC Pre Result 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा यूपीपीएससी रिजल्ट 2023 की घोषणा 26 जून, 2023 को पीडीएफ फॉर्मेट में की गई है. परीक्षा में हिस्सा लेने वाले कैंडिडेट्स यूपी प्रीलिम्स रिजल्ट डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए सीधे लिंक की जांच कर सकते हैं।

