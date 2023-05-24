ये हैं वो IPS Officers जो कृष्ण भक्ति में ऐसे हुए लीन, नौकरी छोड़ धारण कर लिया पीतांबर
IPS Officers Story: कुछ लोग ऐसे भी होते हैं, जिन्हें सब कुछ पाकर भी आत्म संतुष्टि हासिल नहीं होती. आज हम बात करेंगे सिविल सेवा पास करने के बाद आईपीएस बनने वाले उन ऑफिसर्स की जिन्‍होंने बाद में आध्‍यात्‍म की राह पकड़ ली. 

IPS Officers Story: कहते हैं कि कृष्ण भक्ति का रंग जिस किसी पर भी चढ़ता है, फिर वो पूरी तरह से राधा-कृष्ण का ही हो जाता है. इसके कई उदाहरण देखने को मिलते हैं. आम लोगों को तो कृष्ण प्रेम में डूबते आपने भी देखा ही होगा, लेकिन कुछ लोग ऐसे भी हैं आईपीएस बनकर भी संतुष्ट नहीं हुए.

