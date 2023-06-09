UP Sarkari Naukri: यूपी में निकलीं बंपर सरकारी नौकरी, सिर्फ इतने पढ़े लिखें हैं तो कर दीजिए आवेदन
topStories1hindi1730692
Hindi Newsनौकरी

UP Sarkari Naukri: यूपी में निकलीं बंपर सरकारी नौकरी, सिर्फ इतने पढ़े लिखें हैं तो कर दीजिए आवेदन

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: जो कैंडिडेट्स इसके लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना चाहते हैं उन्हें आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट http:/upsssc.gov.in पर दिए गए लिंक पर आवेदन करना होगा.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Trending Photos

UP Sarkari Naukri: यूपी में निकलीं बंपर सरकारी नौकरी, सिर्फ इतने पढ़े लिखें हैं तो कर दीजिए आवेदन

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission: यूपी में सरकारी नौकरी की तलाश करने वालों के लिए एक नया मौका आने वाला है. उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग ने एक्सरे टेक्नीशियन के 382 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है. इसके लिए आयोग की तरफ से प्रारंभिक अहर्ता परीक्षा (पीईटी-2022) भी आयोजित की जाएगी. भर्ती के लिए 18 से 40 साल तक की आयु वाले कैंडिडेट्स ही पात्र होंगे. रिजर्व कैटेगरी के कैंडिडेट्स के लिए दी गई व्यवस्था के आधार पर आयोग द्वारा छूट दी जाएगी. लिखित परीक्षा के लिए पद से 15 गुना ज्यादा कैंडिडेट्स को शॉर्टलिस्ट किया जाएगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी