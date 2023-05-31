2000 के नोट वापसी पर हर बैंक कस्‍टमर को होगा बड़ा नुकसान, क्‍या आपको है यह जानकारी?
Reserve Bank of India: आपको बता दें 2000 रुपये के नोट चलन से हटने के कारण एफडी (FD) की बढ़ती ब्‍याज दरों का दौर जल्द खत्म हो सकता है. इससे आपको सेव‍िंग पर म‍िलने वाली ब्‍याज दर घटकर नीचे आ सकती है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

Higher FD Interest Rates: आरबीआई की तरफ से 2000 के नोट वापसी की घोषणा के बाद 23 मई से बैंकों ने नोटों को बदलना और बैंक अकाउंट में जमा करना शुरू कर द‍िया. यह प्रक्र‍िया लगातार चल रही है. कई र‍िपोर्ट में बताया गया क‍ि 2000 रुपये के नोट खातों में जमा होने से बैंकों की ल‍िक्‍व‍िड‍िटी बढ़ गई है. एसबीआई की तरफ से हाल‍िया जारी आंकड़े के अनुसार उसके पास 29 मई तक 2000 रुपये के 14 हजार करोड़ रुपये मूल्‍य के नोट पहुंच गए हैं. लेक‍िन क्‍या आपको पता है इस सबका नुकसान आपको भी उठाना होगा.

