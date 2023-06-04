Aadhaar Card Fraud: आधार कार्ड का गलत इस्तेमाल ना हो इसलिए जरूर करें ये उपाय, वरना हो सकती है मुश्किलें
Aadhaar Card Fraud: आधार कार्ड का गलत इस्तेमाल ना हो इसलिए जरूर करें ये उपाय, वरना हो सकती है मुश्किलें

Aadhaar Card: आधार कार्ड में एक विशिष्ट आधार संख्या होती है जो भारतीय विशिष्ट पहचान प्राधिकरण (UIDAI) के जरिए जारी की जाती है. इसमें अन्य महत्वपूर्ण डेटा जैसे बायोमेट्रिक जानकारी जैसे फिंगरप्रिंट, आईआरआईएस और चेहरा भी शामिल हैं. डेटा गोपनीयता और सुरक्षा को लेकर बढ़ती चिंताओं के मद्देनजर, अपने डेटा की सुरक्षा करना महत्वपूर्ण है.

Jun 04, 2023

Aadhaar Card Fraud: आधार कार्ड का गलत इस्तेमाल ना हो इसलिए जरूर करें ये उपाय, वरना हो सकती है मुश्किलें

Aadhaar Card Update: पिछले कुछ सालों में आधार कार्ड हमारे दैनिक जीवन का हिस्सा बन गया है. बैंक खाता खोलने से लेकर ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस हासिल करने तक, किसी व्यक्ति की पहचान को सत्यापित करने के लिए अक्सर आधार कार्ड का उपयोग किया जाता है. हालांकि इसके साथ ही आपके आधार कार्ड का गलत इस्तेमाल न हो इसका भी ध्यान रखा जाना चाहिए. ऐसे में हम आपको कुछ ऐसे टिप्स बताने वाले हैं, जिनकी मदद से आप आधार कार्ड को सुरक्षित रख सकते हैं. आइए जानते हैं इनके बारे में...

