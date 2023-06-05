Aakash IPO: BYJU'S की देखरेख में आएगा आकाश का IPO, कंपनी ने की पूरी तैयारी
topStories1hindi1725478
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Aakash IPO: BYJU'S की देखरेख में आएगा आकाश का IPO, कंपनी ने की पूरी तैयारी

IPO: कंपनी की तरफ से जारी बयान में घोषणा की गई क‍ि आकाश एजुकेशन सर्विसेज लिमिटेड (AESL) की आमदनी वित्त वर्ष 2023-24 में 4000 करोड़ रुपये तक पहुंचने की उम्‍मीद है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Trending Photos

Aakash IPO: BYJU'S की देखरेख में आएगा आकाश का IPO, कंपनी ने की पूरी तैयारी

Upcoming IPO: अगर आप भी शेयर बाजार में न‍िवेश करने के शौकीन हैं तो यह खबर आपको खुश कर देगी. देश का द‍िग्‍गज एजुकेशन टेक स्टार्टअप बायजू (Byju's) साल 2024 के मध्य तक अपना इनिशियल पब्‍ल‍िक ऑफर‍िंग (IPO) लॉन्च करने की तैयारी कर रही है. कंपनी की तरफ से सोमवार को इस बारे में घोषणा की गई. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: एयरपोर्ट पर रोके गए CM ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी, परिवार के साथ जा रहे थे दुबई
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह