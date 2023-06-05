Adani Group ने समय से पहले चुकाया 2.65 अरब डॉलर का कर्ज, जानें आगे का क्या है प्लान?
Gautam Adani News: अडानी समूह ने सोमवार को कहा कि उसने कर्ज बोझ को कम कर निवेशकों का भरोसा दोबारा हासिल करने के लिए पूर्व-भुगतान कार्यक्रम के तहत कुल 2.65 अरब डॉलर मूल्य का कर्ज चुका दिया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

Adani Group: मुश्किलों से उबरने की कोशिश में लगे अडानी समूह ने सोमवार को कहा कि उसने कर्ज बोझ को कम कर निवेशकों का भरोसा दोबारा हासिल करने के लिए पूर्व-भुगतान कार्यक्रम के तहत कुल 2.65 अरब डॉलर मूल्य का कर्ज चुका दिया है. अडानी समूह ने अपने एक क्रेडिट नोट में कहा कि उसने अपनी लिस्टेड कंपनियों के शेयरों को गिरवी रखकर लिए गए 2.15 अरब डॉलर के कर्ज का पूरी तरह समय-पूर्व भुगतान कर दिया है. इसके अलावा उसने अंबुजा सीमेंट के अधिग्रहण के समय लिए गए 70 करोड़ डॉलर के कर्ज को भी चुका दिया है.

