Airbus IndiGo Deal: रॉयटर्स की रिपोर्ट में दावा क‍िया गया है क‍ि यूरोप‍ियन कंपनी एयरबस से इंडिगो 500 नैरो-बॉडी व‍िमान खरीदने का सौदा करने की तरफ बढ़ रही है. ये सभी व‍िमान A320 फैम‍िली के होंगे. एयरलाइन इंडस्ट्री में विमानों की इकट्ठा खरीद पर भारी डिस्काउंट मिलता है.

Air India vs IndiGo: प‍िछले द‍िनों आए एयरलाइन गोफर्स्‍ट (GoFirst) के संकट के बाद अब एव‍िशन सेक्‍टर के ल‍िए अच्छी खबर आ रही है. इसके बाद फ्लाइट से सफर करने वाले यात्र‍ियों को महंगे ट‍िकट से छुटकारा म‍िलने की उम्‍मीद की जा रही है. जी हां, देश की सबसे बड़ी एयरलाइन इंडिगो (IndiGo) 500 व‍िमान खरीदने वाली है. यह एव‍िशन सेक्‍टर का अब तक सबसे बड़ा सौदा बताया जा रहा है. सूत्रों का दावा है क‍ि इंड‍िगो की यह डील 50 अरब डॉलर के करीब होने का अनुमान है.

