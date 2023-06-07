Adani Group के शेयर खरीदने वालों के ल‍िए जरूरी अपडेट, BSE ने कर द‍िया यह बड़ा बदलाव
Adani Power Circuit Limit: हिंडनबर्ग रिसर्च की तरफ से इसी साल 24 जनवरी को अडानी ग्रुप के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी और शेयर के मूल्‍य में हेरफेर का आरोप लगाकर एक र‍िपोर्ट जारी की गई थी. इसके बाद ग्रुप के शेयरों में भारी ग‍िरावट दर्ज की गई थी.

Share Market Tips: अगर आपने भी अडानी ग्रुप की कंपन‍ियों के शेयर में न‍िवेश कर रहा है तो यह खबर आपके ल‍िए है. बॉम्‍बे स्‍टॉक एक्‍सचेंज (BSE) अडानी ग्रुप की चार कंपनियों के शेयर की सर्किट लिमिट में बदलाव क‍िया है. बीएसई की तरफ से अडानी ग्रीन एनर्जी लिमिटेड, अडानी ट्रांसमिशन लिमिटेड और अडानी विल्मर लिमिटेड की सर्किट लिमिट को 5% से बढ़ाकर 10% कर दिया गया है. वहीं, अडानी पावर की सर्किट लिमिट पहले 5% थी, ज‍िसे बढ़ाकर अब 20% कर द‍िया गया है.

