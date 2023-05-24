Business Tips: बिजनेस से कमाना है मोटा मुनाफा, तो इन लोगों को हमेशा रखें खुश, होती रहेगी कमाई
topStories1hindi1709640
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Business Tips: बिजनेस से कमाना है मोटा मुनाफा, तो इन लोगों को हमेशा रखें खुश, होती रहेगी कमाई

Business Growth: किसी भी बिजनेस को बढ़िया तरीके से चलाने के लिए उसके ग्राहकों को खुश रखना काफी जरूरी है. बैंक के ग्राहक जितने खुश रहेंगे, वो बिजनेस उतना ही ज्यादा तरक्की की तरफ जाएगा. इसके साथ ही ग्राहकों को खुश रखने के लिए भी कई सारे तरीके अपनाए जा सकते हैं.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

Trending Photos

Business Tips: बिजनेस से कमाना है मोटा मुनाफा, तो इन लोगों को हमेशा रखें खुश, होती रहेगी कमाई

Business Idea: देश में कई लोग बिजनेस करते हैं. कई छोटे बिजनेस हैं तो कई बड़े बिजनेस हैं. हालांकि जब भी लोग बिजनेस करते हैं तो उन्हें काफी सारी चीजों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए. इन चीजों को ध्यान में रखकर लोग अपने बिजनेस को काफी बड़ा भी बना सकते हैं. वहीं इनमें एक अहम बात को जानना भी काफी जरूरी है. इस अहम बात को जानने से लोगों की कमाई बढ़ भी सकती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव