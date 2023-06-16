Buy Bike: बाइक खरीदनी है तो इन फाइनेंशियल टिप्स का रखें ध्यान, बचा लेंगे कुछ रुपये
Buy Bike: बाइक खरीदनी है तो इन फाइनेंशियल टिप्स का रखें ध्यान, बचा लेंगे कुछ रुपये

Financial Tips: आपकी पॉकेट बाइक के लिए कितने रुपये खर्च कर सकती है, इसका ध्यान रखें. कभी भी अपने पॉकेट से इतर जाकर सामान न खरीदें. ऐसे में सबसे पहले बाइक के लिए अपना बजट जरूर बनाएं. इसके बाद देखें कि उस बजट में कौनसी बाइक आपके लिए बेस्ट साबित हो सकती है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

Buy Bike: बाइक खरीदनी है तो इन फाइनेंशियल टिप्स का रखें ध्यान, बचा लेंगे कुछ रुपये

Bike Price: लोगों को मोटरसाइकिल का काफी क्रेज होता है. युवाओं में मोटरसाइकिल के प्रति ज्यादा क्रेज देखने को मिलता है. वहीं अगर आप मोटरसाइकिल खरीदने वाले हैं तो आपको कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए. आजकल मोटरसाइकिल खरीदने के लिए कम से कम 70 हजार रुपये तो खर्च करने ही पड़ते हैं. इसके बाद लाखों में भी मोटरसाइकिल के दाम पहुंचते हैं. ऐसे में आप जब भी मोटरसाइकिल खरीदें तो कुछ टिप्स का भी ध्यान रखें, ताकी कुछ पैसे बचाए जा सके.

