Dividend Stock: टॉप-10 PSU स्टॉक जिनसे इन्वेस्टर्स को मिला सबसे ज्यादा डिविडेंड, ये रही पूरी लिस्ट
topStories1hindi1753197
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Dividend Stock: टॉप-10 PSU स्टॉक जिनसे इन्वेस्टर्स को मिला सबसे ज्यादा डिविडेंड, ये रही पूरी लिस्ट

Dividend Stock: स्टॉक मार्केट में कारोबार करने वाली कंपनियों में निवेशक पैसा लगाते हैं, वे अपने पोर्टफोलियो में लाभांश स्टॉक भी शामिल करते हैं. पीएसयू सेक्टर में इन कंपनियों के स्टॉक ने सबसे ज्यादा डिविडेंड दिया है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

Dividend Stock: टॉप-10 PSU स्टॉक जिनसे इन्वेस्टर्स को मिला सबसे ज्यादा डिविडेंड, ये रही पूरी लिस्ट

Dividend Stock: भारतीय शेयर मार्केट में कई कंपनी कारोबार करते हैं. पीएसयू स्टॉक (PSU Stock) शेयर बाजार में लिस्टेड कंपनी अपने इन्वेस्टर्स को डिविडेंड की पेशकश करता है. साल भर में बहुत सी कंपनियों ने निवेशकों को यह सुविधा दी है, जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा आगे पीएसयू सेक्टर रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
shahrukh khan
Shahrukh-Salman साथ गा रहे- ‘प्यार हमें किस मोड़ पे ले आया...’, देखें मजेदार वीडियो
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Mahindra Thar
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट