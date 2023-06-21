Service Charge: कई रेस्टोरेंट वसूल रहे सर्विस चार्ज, नोएडा में हुई झड़प के बाद सरकार ने कह दी ये बात
topStories1hindi1747887
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Service Charge: कई रेस्टोरेंट वसूल रहे सर्विस चार्ज, नोएडा में हुई झड़प के बाद सरकार ने कह दी ये बात

Restaurant Bill: विभाग के सचिव रोहित कुमार के जरिए मंगलवार को जारी नोटिस में कहा गया है कि सर्विस चार्ज एक विवेकाधीन शुल्क है और इसे उपभोक्ताओं पर जबरदस्ती नहीं लगाया जाना चाहिए, खासकर जब उपभोक्ता रेस्तरां के जरिए प्रदान की जाने वाली सेवा से असंतुष्ट हों.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 06:35 PM IST

Trending Photos

Service Charge: कई रेस्टोरेंट वसूल रहे सर्विस चार्ज, नोएडा में हुई झड़प के बाद सरकार ने कह दी ये बात

Restaurant Food: नोएडा के सेक्टर 75 में स्पेक्ट्रम मॉल में ग्राहकों और कर्मचारियों का कथित तौर पर एक-दूसरे को पीटने का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हुआ है. इस झड़प के पीछे की वजह रेस्टोरेंट के जरिए ग्राहकों पर लगाए गए सर्विस चार्ज को बताया जा रहा है. जिसके बाद अब सरकार ने इस मामले को लेकर रेस्टोरेंट्स को हिदायत दी है. उपभोक्ता मामलों के विभाग ने नेशनल रेस्टोरेंट एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया (एनआरएआई) के अध्यक्ष कबीर सूरी और फेडरेशन ऑफ होटल एंड रेस्टोरेंट एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया (एफएचआरएआई) के अध्यक्ष सुरेश पोद्दार को कथित तौर पर आपसी विवाद को लेकर पत्र लिखा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Tamannaah Bhatia
'जी करदा' में बोल्ड सीन्स देने पर तमन्ना भाटिया ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं-ऐसा कर
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता