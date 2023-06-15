FD Benefits: अरे! पैसों को बचाकर रखना है तो FD के इन फायदों को न करें नजरअंदाज, लोगों की हो जाएगी बल्ले-बल्ले
topStories1hindi1738751
Hindi Newsनिवेश

FD Benefits: अरे! पैसों को बचाकर रखना है तो FD के इन फायदों को न करें नजरअंदाज, लोगों की हो जाएगी बल्ले-बल्ले

Investment in FD: आज हम आपको सुरक्षित इंवेस्टमेंट के बारे में बताने वाले हैं. सुरक्षित इंवेस्टमेंट में एफडी को अहम निवेश का माध्यम समझा जाता है. वहीं एफडी को कुछ फायदे भी हैं. इन फायदों को जानना आपके लिए काफी काम का साबित हो सकता है. आइए जानते हैं इनके बारे में...

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Trending Photos

FD Benefits: अरे! पैसों को बचाकर रखना है तो FD के इन फायदों को न करें नजरअंदाज, लोगों की हो जाएगी बल्ले-बल्ले

Investment Benefits: इंवेस्टमेंट के कई सारे तरीके हैं. इनमें कई जोखिम वाले तरीके हैं और इनमें कई बिना जोखिम वाले माध्यम भी हैं. वहीं आज हम आपको सुरक्षित इंवेस्टमेंट के बारे में बताने वाले हैं. दरअसल, सुरक्षित इंवेस्टमेंट में एफडी को अहम निवेश का माध्यम समझा जाता है. वहीं एफडी को कुछ फायदे भी हैं. इन फायदों के बारे में ही आज हम आपको बताने वाले हैं. आइए जानते हैं...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
NEET UG 2023
प्रभजन जे और बोरा वरुण चक्रवर्ती बने ऑल इंडिया NEET टॉपर, जानें इनकी सफलता का राज