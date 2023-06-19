Gold ज्वैलरी खरीदने वालों के लिए जरूरी खबर, खरीदारी से पहले चेक कर लें सोना असली है या नकली?
Gold ज्वैलरी खरीदने वालों के लिए जरूरी खबर, खरीदारी से पहले चेक कर लें सोना असली है या नकली?

Gold-Silver News: दिल्ली सर्राफा बाजार में गोल्ड का भाव 60,000 रुपये प्रति 10 ग्राम के ऊपर क्लोज हुआ है. वहीं, चांदी की कीमतों (Silver Price) में मामूली बढ़त देखने को मिली है. अगर आप भी गोल्ड ज्वैलरी खरीदने जा रहे हैं तो उससे पहले ये जरूर चेक कर लें सोना असली है या फिर नकली है-

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

Gold ज्वैलरी खरीदने वालों के लिए जरूरी खबर, खरीदारी से पहले चेक कर लें सोना असली है या नकली?

Gold Price Today Delhi: इंटरनेशनल मार्केट में सोने की कीमतों (Gold Price) में गिरावट के बीच में आज घरेलू बाजार में भी सोने की कीमतों में मामूली गिरावट देखने को मिली है. दिल्ली सर्राफा बाजार में गोल्ड का भाव 60,000 रुपये प्रति 10 ग्राम के ऊपर क्लोज हुआ है. वहीं, चांदी की कीमतों (Silver Price) में मामूली बढ़त देखने को मिली है. चांदी का भाव भी करीब 73,000 रुपये प्रति किलोग्राम के करीब क्लोज हुआ है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

