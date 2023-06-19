Gold Price Today: पहले कारोबारी द‍िन सोने में ग‍िरावट, चांदी में तेजी; आज घटकर यह हुआ 10 ग्राम का रेट
topStories1hindi1744369
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Gold Price Today: पहले कारोबारी द‍िन सोने में ग‍िरावट, चांदी में तेजी; आज घटकर यह हुआ 10 ग्राम का रेट

Gold Silver Price: मल्‍टी कमोड‍िटी एक्‍सचेंज (MCX) पर सोने में ग‍िरावट और चांदी में तेजी देखी जा रही है. हालांक‍ि आने वाले समय में सोना चढ़कर 65,000 रुपये प्रत‍ि 10 ग्राम और चांदी 80,000 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो के स्‍तर तक जा सकती है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Trending Photos

Gold Price Today: पहले कारोबारी द‍िन सोने में ग‍िरावट, चांदी में तेजी; आज घटकर यह हुआ 10 ग्राम का रेट

Gold Price 19th June: सोने और चांदी के रेट में प‍िछले एक महीने से चल रही उठा-पटक सोमवार को भी देखी गई. सर्राफा बाजार और मल्‍टी कमोड‍िटी एक्‍सचेंज (MCX) पर सोमवार को भी म‍िला-जुला रुख देखा गया. सोमवार को सोने में ग‍िरावट और चांदी में तेजी का माहौल चल रहा है. 5 मई को 61739 रुपये के र‍िकॉर्ड लेवल पर पहुंचने वाला सोना अब ग‍िरकर 60,000 के नीचे आ गया है. इसी तरह चांदी का हाल है और यह 77280 रुपये से ग‍िरकर 72,000 रुपये के करीब चल रही है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!