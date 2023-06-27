Gold Price Today: सोने में ग‍िरावट, चांदी में तेजी; आज ग‍िरकर यहां पहुंच गया 10 ग्राम गोल्‍ड का रेट
Gold Price Today: सोने में ग‍िरावट, चांदी में तेजी; आज ग‍िरकर यहां पहुंच गया 10 ग्राम गोल्‍ड का रेट

Gold Silver Price: सोना ग‍िरकर 60,000 रुपये से काफी नीचे चल रहा है. दूसरी तरफ चांदी भी 70,000 के स्‍तर से नीचे चल रही है. हालांक‍ि कुछ एक्‍सपर्ट का दावा है क‍ि द‍िवाली पर फ‍िर से चांदी के रेट में तेजी आ सकती है और यह 80,000 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो के लेवल तक पहुंच सकती है.

Jun 27, 2023



Gold Price 27th June: प‍िछले हफ्ते की ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने के रेट में सोमवार को तेजी देखी गई थी. लेक‍िन मंगलवार को एक बार फ‍िर से इसमें ग‍िरावट देखी गई. हालांक‍ि इसी द‍िन चांदी के भाव में तेजी देखी जा रही है. मई की शुरुआत में र‍िकॉर्ड लेवल पर पहुंचने वाले सोने-चांदी में अब नरमी का रुख चल रहा है. मई की शुरुआत में सोना चढ़कर 61739 रुपये और चांदी 77280 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो के स्‍तर पर पहुंच गई थी. लेक‍िन इसके बाद इसमें उठा-पटक जारी है.

