Gold-Silver Price: सोना-चांदी खरीदने वाले ध्यान दें, आज फिर बढ़ गई कीमतें, चेक करें
Gold-Silver Price: सोना-चांदी खरीदने वाले ध्यान दें, आज फिर बढ़ गई कीमतें, चेक करें

Gold Price Update:  पिछले हफ्ते गोल्ड का भाव 1000 रुपये से भी ज्यादा फिसल गया था. वहीं, आज यानी हफ्ते के पहले कारोबारी दिन गोल्ड का भाव 59,000 रुपये प्रति 10 ग्राम के करीब क्लोज हुआ है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

Gold Price Today Delhi: पिछले हफ्ते की लगातार गिरावट के बाद में आज सोने की कीमतों (Gold Price) में तेजी देखने को मिल रही है. पिछले हफ्ते गोल्ड का भाव 1000 रुपये से भी ज्यादा फिसल गया था. वहीं, आज यानी हफ्ते के पहले कारोबारी दिन गोल्ड का भाव 59,000 रुपये प्रति 10 ग्राम के करीब क्लोज हुआ है. ग्लोबल मार्केट में आई तेजी का असर घरेलू बाजार में भी देखने को मिल रहा है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

