Gold Price Today: सोने-चांदी में तेजी, ग‍िरकर 60 हजार के नीचे चल रहा गोल्‍ड; जान‍िए आज का लेटेस्‍ट रेट
Gold Silver Price: मंगलवार को मल्‍टी कमोड‍िटी एक्‍सचेंज (MCX) पर भी सोने और सोने-चांदी में तेजी देखी गई. इस उठा-पटक के बीच भी जानकारों का कहना है क‍ि अभी सोने और चांदी में और तेजी आने की उम्‍मीद है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

Gold Price 20th June: सोने और चांदी की कीमत में प‍िछले कुछ समय से उठा-पटक का दौर चल रहा है. सोना ग‍िरकर 60,000 रुपये के नीचे चल रहा है. हालांक‍ि आज सोने और चांदी दोनों के ही रेट में मामूली तेजी देखी जा रही है. सोना 61739 रुपये प्रत‍ि 10 ग्राम और चांदी 77280 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो के हाई लेवल पर पहुंचकर नीचे आई है. आज के कारोबारी सत्र के दौरान एमसीएक्‍स (MCX) और सर्राफा बाजार दोनों में ही तेजी देखने को म‍िल रही है.

