IKIO के IPO ने पहले दिन ही निवेशकों को कर दिया अमीर, 44 फीसदी ऊपर कर रहा है ट्रेड
IKIO Lighting IPO: कंपनी के शेयर्स आज यानी 16 जून को मार्केट में लिस्ट हो गए हैं. शेयर्स की बाजार में शानदार लिस्टिंग हुई है. BSE पर कंपनी के शेयर्स 391 रुपये के लेवल पर लिस्ट हुए हैं. 

IKIO Lighting IPO Listing: अगर आपने भी IKIO के आईपीओ में पैसा लगाया था तो आपके लिए अच्छी खबर है. कंपनी के शेयर्स आज यानी 16 जून को मार्केट में लिस्ट हो गए हैं. शेयर्स की बाजार में शानदार लिस्टिंग हुई है. इस शेयर का इश्यू प्राइस 285 रुपये के लेवल पर था और आज मार्केट में शेयर्स 38 फीसदी प्रीमियम पर लिस्ट हुए हैं. आइए आपको बताते हैं निवेशकों को प्रति शेयर कितने रुपये का फायदा मिला है.  

