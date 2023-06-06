IKIO Lighting IPO: खाते में 15000 रुपये हैं तो फटाफट कर दें न‍िवेश, बंपर कमाई के ल‍िए इस द‍िन तक मौका
topStories1hindi1726643
Hindi Newsनिवेश

IKIO Lighting IPO: खाते में 15000 रुपये हैं तो फटाफट कर दें न‍िवेश, बंपर कमाई के ल‍िए इस द‍िन तक मौका

IPO: अगर आपको आईपीओ अलॉट नहीं हुआ तो न‍िवेश क‍िये गए पैसा का रिफंड 14 जून को होगा. IPO के बाद शेयर बाजार में इस स्‍टॉक की ल‍िस्‍ट‍िंग 16 जून को होगी. IKIO लाइटिंग की तरफ से बताया गया क‍ि IPO में 350 करोड़ रुपये के फ्रेश शेयर जारी होंगे.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Trending Photos

IKIO Lighting IPO: खाते में 15000 रुपये हैं तो फटाफट कर दें न‍िवेश, बंपर कमाई के ल‍िए इस द‍िन तक मौका

Upcoming IPO: अगर आप शेयर बाजार में न‍िवेश करने और एक ही झटके में कमाई करने के शौकीन हैं तो फ‍िर से कमाने का मौका आ गया है. जी हां, IKIO लाइट‍िंग का IPO आज खुल गया है और ग्रे मार्केट में अच्‍छी बढ़त देखी जा रही है. यह आईपीओ 8 जून तक ओपन रहेगा. पब्लिक इश्यू में बोली लगाने के लिए प्राइज बैंड फ‍िक्‍स कर द‍िया गया है. कंपनी की इस आईपीओ के जरिये 600 करोड़ रुपये जुटाने का प्‍लान है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
medicines
मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर