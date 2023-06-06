IKIO का IPO पहले दिन 1.55 गुना हुआ सब्सक्राइब्ड, 16 जून को हो सकती है लिस्टिंग
topStories1hindi1727231
Hindi Newsनिवेश

IKIO का IPO पहले दिन 1.55 गुना हुआ सब्सक्राइब्ड, 16 जून को हो सकती है लिस्टिंग

IPO News Update: आज बाजार में आइकियो लाइटिंग का आईपीओ सब्सक्रिप्शन (IPO Subscription) के लिए ओपन हो गया है. आईपीओ सब्सक्रिप्शन के पहले दिन करीब 1.55 गुना अभिदान मिला है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 08:01 PM IST

Trending Photos

IKIO का IPO पहले दिन 1.55 गुना हुआ सब्सक्राइब्ड, 16 जून को हो सकती है लिस्टिंग

IKIO Lighting IPO: पिछले साल कई आईपीओ ने निवेशकों को बंपर फायदा दिया है. आज बाजार में आइकियो लाइटिंग का आईपीओ सब्सक्रिप्शन (IPO Subscription) के लिए ओपन हो गया है. आईपीओ सब्सक्रिप्शन के पहले दिन करीब 1.55 गुना अभिदान मिला है. नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, कंपनी के 606.5 करोड़ रुपये के आईपीओ में 1,52,24,074 शेयरों की पेशकश पर 2,36,67,020 शेयरों के लिए बोलियां मिली हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Dipika Kakar
Dipika Kakar: छोटा सा सूटकेस लेकर आई थीं मुंबई, 5 लड़कियों के साथ शेयर किया कमरा!
AI
AI के गॉडफादर ने कहा- ‘बहुत डरावने होंगे रोबोट सैनिक, बना सकता है ये देश'
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed New Look: ढक लिया शरीर का हर एक अंग, बोले यूजर्स-चमत्कार हो गया
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Drone Taxi
WATCH: ट्रैफिक जाम से मिलेगा छुटकारा, इस देश में शुरू हुई ड्रोन टैक्सियों की टेस्टिं
adipurush
लगे गले, किया किस और हो गया विवाद...Adipurush की रिलीज से पहले हंगामा क्यों है बरपा
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें
guru gochar 2023
दिन-हफ्ते नहीं अप्रैल 2024 तक इन राशि वालों का चमकेगा भाग्‍य! गुरु देंगे बंपर पैसा
Akshara Singh
अक्षरा के Video ने खींचा लोगों का ध्यान! एक्ट्रेस को देख लोगों को आई पवन सिंह की याद