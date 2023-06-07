IKIO Lighting के IPO को मिल रहा शानदार रिस्पॉन्स, दूसरे दिन हुई 6.83 गुना सब्सक्राइब्ड
IKIO Lighting के IPO को मिल रहा शानदार रिस्पॉन्स, दूसरे दिन हुई 6.83 गुना सब्सक्राइब्ड

IPO News Update: आइकियो लाइटिंग के आईपीओ को पहले दिन अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिलने के बाद दूसरे दिन भी 6.83 गुना अभिदान मिला है. अगर आपने अभी तक इसमें पैसा नहीं लगाया है तो आपके पास अभी भी कमाई करने का मौका है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

IKIO Lighting के IPO को मिल रहा शानदार रिस्पॉन्स, दूसरे दिन हुई 6.83 गुना सब्सक्राइब्ड

IKIO Lighting IPO: आइकियो लाइटिंग के आरंभिक सार्वजनिक निर्गम (IPO) को निर्गम के दूसरे दिन बुधवार को 6.83 गुना अभिदान मिला. नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, कंपनी के 606.5 करोड़ रुपये के आईपीओ में 1,52,24,074 शेयरों की पेशकश पर 10,40,31,096 शेयरों के लिए बोलियां मिली हैं.

