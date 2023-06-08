IKIO lighting के आईपीओ को मिला शानदार रिस्पॉन्स, 66.29 गुना हुआ सब्सक्राइब्ड, जानें किसे मिलेंगे शेयर्स?
topStories1hindi1730143
Hindi Newsनिवेश

IKIO lighting के आईपीओ को मिला शानदार रिस्पॉन्स, 66.29 गुना हुआ सब्सक्राइब्ड, जानें किसे मिलेंगे शेयर्स?

IKIO Lighting IPO Update: सब्सक्रिप्शन के आखिरी दिन आईपीओ को 66.29 गुना अभिदान मिला है. आइकियो लाइटिंग में निवेशकों ने जमकर पैसा लगाया है, लेकिन अब देखना ये होगा कि किन लोगों के खाते में शेयर आते हैं और किन लोगों को पैसा वापस मिलता है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

IKIO lighting के आईपीओ को मिला शानदार रिस्पॉन्स, 66.29 गुना हुआ सब्सक्राइब्ड, जानें किसे मिलेंगे शेयर्स?

IKIO Lighting IPO: आईपीओ में पैसा लगाने वाले निवेशकों के लिए जरूरी खबर है. अगर आपने भी IKIO lighting के आईपीओ में पैसा लगाया है तो आपको बता दें इस आईपीओ को निवेशकों का शानदार रिस्पॉन्स मिला है. सब्सक्रिप्शन के आखिरी दिन आईपीओ को 66.29 गुना अभिदान मिला है. आइकियो लाइटिंग में निवेशकों ने जमकर पैसा लगाया है, लेकिन अब देखना ये होगा कि किन लोगों के खाते में शेयर आते हैं और किन लोगों को पैसा वापस मिलता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट