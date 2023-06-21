LIC Policy रखने वालों को अब हर महीने मिलेंगे 36,000 रुपये, जिंदगीभर होगी कमाई!
Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

LIC Policy News: एलआईसी पॉलिसी रखने वालों के लिए अच्छी खबर है. अगर आप भी हर महीने अच्छी कमाई करना चाहते हैं तो आज हम आपको एलआईसी की एक ऐसी पॉलिसी के बारे में बताते हैं, जिसमें आपको हर महीने पूरे 36,000 रुपये मिलेंगे. एलआईसी निवेशकों को हर महीने कमाई का मौका भी दे रहा है. इसके अलावा जिंदगी की सुरक्षा और रुपये की गारंटी भी कंपनी की ओर से मिलती है. 

