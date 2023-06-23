Post Office Scheme के होते हैं ये 5 फायदे, कोई भी नहीं बताएगा आपको!
topStories1hindi1751007
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Post Office Scheme के होते हैं ये 5 फायदे, कोई भी नहीं बताएगा आपको!

Post Office All Scheme: डाकघर बचत योजनाओं में नामांकन करना आसान है और इसके लिए सीमित दस्तावेज की आवश्यकता होती है क्योंकि डाकघरों में सरल प्रक्रियाएं यह सुनिश्चित करती हैं कि ये बचत योजनाएं सुरक्षित निवेश उपकरण हैं और एक निश्चित रिटर्न प्रदान करती हैं क्योंकि वे सरकार के जरिए समर्थित हैं.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Trending Photos

Post Office Scheme के होते हैं ये 5 फायदे, कोई भी नहीं बताएगा आपको!

Post Office Scheme: पोस्ट ऑफिस भारत के सबसे पुराने संगठनों में से एक है, जिसकी शुरुआत अक्टूबर 1854 में ब्रिटिश काल के दौरान हुई थी. शुरुआत में केवल मेल (डाक) पहुंचाने पर ध्यान केंद्रित किया गया और बाद में अन्य वित्तीय सेवाएं यानी बैंकिंग, बीमा और निवेश प्रदान करना शुरू किया. इन योजनाओं का सबसे बड़ा लाभ उनकी संप्रभु गारंटी है यानी यह सरकार द्वारा समर्थित है. डाकघर की कुछ बचत योजनाएं आयकर अधिनियम की धारा 80सी के तहत कर-बचत लाभ भी प्रदान करती हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपको पोस्ट ऑफिस के जरिए दी जाने वाली स्कीम के फायदों के बारे में बताने वाले हैं. आइए जानते हैं...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा