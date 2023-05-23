Post Office Scheme में पैसा लगाने वालों की हुई मौज, अब हर महीने खाते में आएगा पैसा!
Post Office Scheme में पैसा लगाने वालों की हुई मौज, अब हर महीने खाते में आएगा पैसा!

Post Office Savings Scheme: पोस्ट ऑफिस मंथली सेविंग्स स्कीम (Post Office MIS) इसमें से ही एक है, जिसमें आपको सरकार की तरफ से हर महीने पैसा मिलता है. इसमें गारंटीड इनकम के साथ में ही ब्याज का फायदा भी मिलता है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:56 PM IST

Post Office Scheme में पैसा लगाने वालों की हुई मौज, अब हर महीने खाते में आएगा पैसा!

Post Office Savings Scheme: पोस्ट ऑफिस (Post Office) की तरफ से कई स्कीम चलाई जा रही हैं, जिसमें पैसा लगाकर आप हर महीने कमाई कर सकते हैं. पोस्ट ऑफिस मंथली सेविंग्स स्कीम (Post Office MIS) इसमें से ही एक है, जिसमें आपको सरकार की तरफ से हर महीने पैसा मिलता है. इसमें गारंटीड इनकम के साथ में ही ब्याज का फायदा भी मिलता है. आज भी लोग निवेश के लिए पोस्ट ऑफिस को एक बेस्ट ऑप्शन मानते हैं. सरकारी स्कीम होने की वजह से इसमें निवेशकों का पैसा सुरक्षित भी रहता है. 

