घर खरीदने से पहले जान लें पट्टा और रजिस्ट्री में क्या है अंतर, वरना फंस जाएंगे कानून के पचड़े में
topStories1hindi1733400
Hindi Newsनिवेश

घर खरीदने से पहले जान लें पट्टा और रजिस्ट्री में क्या है अंतर, वरना फंस जाएंगे कानून के पचड़े में

Patta Vs Registry Land: जमीन, मकान, ऑफिस या फैक्ट्री आदि ऐसी चीजें हैं, जिन्हें खरीदने से पहले लोग इनकी अच्छी तरह से छानबीन करते हैं. हालांकि, ये बहुत जरूरी भी होता है, क्योंकि इसमें जिंदगी भर की जमा पूंजी जो लग जाती है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

Trending Photos

घर खरीदने से पहले जान लें पट्टा और रजिस्ट्री में क्या है अंतर, वरना फंस जाएंगे कानून के पचड़े में

Patta Vs Registry Land: घर या जमीन खरीदने से पहले उसकी पूरी तरह से छानबीन करना और डॉक्यूमेंट्स चेक करना जरूरी होता है. यह जरूर चेक कि जाता है कि जमीन पट्टे वाली है या उसकी रजिस्ट्री है. जब भी कोई व्यक्ति जमीन खरीदता है तो उसके सामने तीन तरह की जमीन के विकल्प होते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट